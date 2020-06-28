Iran the best Asian team in FIVB World Ranking

TEHRAN - Iran national volleyball team remained the best Asian team at the FIVB Men’s Senior World Ranking released on Sunday.

The ranking remained unchanged since its previous edition as the world keeps fighting against the spread of the novel coronavirus and all international fixtures were put on hold.

The Persians are eighth in the world ranking with 279 points as Brazil remain as the top-ranked team in the world with a total of 427 points.

Poland are second with 384 points in the ranking.

The U.S. and Russia are third and fourth with 365 and 317 points, respectively.

Here are the Top 10 teams:

1.Brazil 427

2. Poland 38

3.USA 365

4. Russia 317

5. Argentina291

6. France 291

7. Italy 288

8. Iran 279

9. Japan 269

10. Canada 25