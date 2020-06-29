Keramat Garden, a place for helping injured, orphaned wildlife

TEHRAN – Every year, many animals are injured by predators or are orphaned at their natural habitats. They are handed over to Keramatollah Riahi who owns a rehabilitation center in the southwestern Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province, IRNA reported on Monday.

These animals are kept 30 km away from Shahr-e Kord city, next to the Zayandehrud River. The center has been working since 2011 under the supervision of the Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari department of environment and was set up by the personal capital and property of Mr. Riahi.

Part of a valley stretching to one-hectare is surrounded by a fence and made a natural habitat for animals such as wild goats and mountain sheep.

Keramat Garden has started its activities with three wild goats while currently 27 wild goats and mountain sheep are recovered and inhibiting in the area.

Iran’s animal species include 37 species of mammals, 78 bird species, 22 species of reptiles, 6 species of bivalves, and 25 species of fish of inland waters.

Shahaboddin Montazemi, director of the wildlife conservation office at the DOE told the Tehran Times that today, all governments have come to the conclusion that all aspects of human life, as well as growth and development, depend on biodiversity.

“All three pillars of biodiversity namely, variation at the genetic, species, and ecosystem levels are important and must be considered to ensure biodiversity preserve; any damage to any of these three pillars will damage the entire biodiversity and pose a serious threat to human life.

Because the most important part of wildlife conservation is habitat preservation, the Department of Environment (DOE) has developed several national programs, 10 of which are underway, and 10 others will soon be finalized to implement,” he explained.

“The initial framework of a protection program is based on promoting public awareness, along with reducing conflicts among wildlife species and locals.

We should develop an environment regarding various factors, in which the bears can not only survive but have a desirable life in nature,” he highlighted.

“This highly requires training, management, and supervision, local communities are supposed to help us to protect wildlife because humans are more responsible for conflicts with animals.

Livestock and herding dogs are other causes of animal deaths, which need proper management to be addressed,” he emphasized.

FB/MG

