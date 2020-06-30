Zarif: U.S. punishes law-abiding countries

TEHRAN- Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has criticized the U.S. for violating the nuclear deal, known as JCPOA, saying the U.S. government is "bullying others to do so."

The US isn't merely violating JCPOA and bullying others to do so, too. It also has dishonor of being first in UN history to punish law-abiding countries for NOT violating a Security Council res.



I will present Iran's case to the Council @ abt noon ET, Tues.



Livestream: @UNWebTV — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) June 29, 2020

"The U.S. isn't merely violating JCPOA and bullying others to do so, too," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Monday.

Referring to the U.S. efforts around the world to put pressure against countries in order to ignore the deal, Zarif said that the U.S. government "also has the dishonor of being first in UN history to punish law-abiding countries for NOT violating a Security Council resolution."

On May 8, 2018, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his unilateral and illegal withdrawal from the JCPOA and his intent to reimpose sanctions against Iran.

Following the action, Trump's administration has repeatedly warned against the international community on remaining committed to JCPOA and the 2231 UNSC resolution.