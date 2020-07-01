SEO to hold 12th virtual intl. forum on Islamic capital market in Sep.

TEHRAN- Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization(SEO) is to hold the 12th Virtual International Forum on Islamic Capital Market (ICM) on September 14-15, the SEO’s Public Relations Department announced.

The SEO has organized this event for 11 years in a row with the support of Islamic Development Bank (IDB), and Islamic Research and Training Institute (IRTI).

Given the outbreak of coronavirus and for the safety measures of all respected participants, the SEO has decided to hold this forum online for the first time.

The theme of this edition of the forum is “A Panacea for Emerging Issues”.

The main topics of this ICM are:

* Fintech and Islamic Capital Market

* ESG & SRI in Islamic Capital Market

* Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

* Innovation and Regulatory Issues

* Efficient Sovereign Sukuk Issuance Models

The ICM has already gained its momentum over a decade of its history, therefore, a number of internationally well-known associations and universities have sponsored this event, as follows:

- International Research Center for Islamic Economics and Finance (IRCIEF) of Malaysia

- Istanbul Zaim University (IZM) of Turkey

- Association of Islamic Finance Professionals (AIFP) of Kazakhstan

- Islamic Finance News (IFN), as “media partner”

- Imam Sadiq University of Iran

- Iranian Association of Islamic Finance