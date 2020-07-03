Actor Sirus Gorjestani dies at 76

TEHRAN – Actor Sirus Gorjestani, who is most famous for his roles in the comic series and movies such as “The Suspect Ran Away” and “Sperm Whale 2”, died from a heart attack in a Tehran hospital on Thursday. He was 76.

“He was admitted to Lavasani Hospital the night before and he passed away from a heart attack today,” his son, Siavash told the Persian service of MNA.

Gorjestani was born in the northern Iranian town of Bandar Anzali in 1944. His family moved to Tehran about ten years later, beginning a new life in the Nasser Khosro neighborhood.

He learned acting experimentally and was employed at the Theater Office. He began his acting career by playing minor roles in the movies “Twenty Years of Waiting” by Mehdi Reis-Firuz and “Double Agent” by Mehdi Mirsamadzadeh in 1966.

He also played a role in the play “The Stone and Sorna” directed by Nosrat Partovi at Tehran’s Sangalaj Theater in 1970.

“The Cry of the Mojahed” directed by Mehdi Madanian in 1979 was his first film produced just few months after the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

He collaborated with outstanding directors such as Rakhshan Bani-Etemad in “Canary Yellow” and Kianush Ayyari in “Dust Devil”.

Gorjestani’s prolific output of stage performances include “The Court” directed by Hadi Eslami, “The Golden Teeth” by Davud Mirbaqeri and “Mahan and Kushan” by Iraj Raad.

He was an actor in many popular TV series, including director Ziaeddin Dorri’s “The English Briefcase” and Davud Mirbaqeri’s “Imam Ali (AS)”.

He starred in the title role in director Kamal Tabrizi’s TV series “Shahriar” about the Persian poet Mohammad-Hossein Behjat – Shahriar.

“Playing Shahriar was a difficult job, but it was the easiest role I’ve played, because I actually portrayed my father in the series,” Gorjestani said in “Face”, a documentary series about some outstanding Iranian cineastes.

“Everybody praised me for playing the role,” he added.

“We Are All Together”, Tabizi’s 2019 comedy about a group of passengers who survive a plane crash, was Gorjestani’s swansong.

Photo: Actor Sirus Gorjestani in an undated photo.

MMS/YAW

