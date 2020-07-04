Peppa Pig collection appears in Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – Six volumes of the Peppa Pig book series co-written by Mark Baker and Neville Astley have been published in Persian by Ofoq Publications in Tehran.

The collection has been translated by Mahsa Khosravi.

There’s a first time for everything, even when you’re Peppa Pig!

From enjoying holidays and sleepovers to exploring new locations, these books are a great way to prepare the little one for those new moments.

“Peppa Goes on Holiday”, “Peppa’s First Glasses”, “Dentist Trip”, “Peppa Pig: The Family Computer”, “Peppa Visits the Aquarium” and “Peppa Plays Football” are the six stories selected from this collection to be published in Persian.

Peppa and her family go on their first holiday abroad in “Peppa Goes on Holiday”. They pack their suitcases and fly all the way to Italy, where they eat pizza and go sightseeing! But there’s so much to see and do that Peppa keeps leaving poor Teddy behind!

“Peppa’s First Glasses” says that Pedro Pony can’t see very well without his glasses. And Peppa Pig is sure she can’t see very well either. So Mummy Pig takes her to see Mr. Pony, the optician, and Peppa has an eye test.

In “Dentist Trip”, Peppa and George are going to the dentist. It’s George’s first visit, so he’s a little nervous--but Peppa shows him that a trip to the dentist can be lots of fun!

Mummy Pig is working at home on the family computer but Peppa and George want to play “Happy Mrs. Chicken” in the book “Peppa Pig: The Family Computer”.

Photo: This combination photo shows front covers of the collection of Peppa Pig book series published by Ofoq Publications in Tehran.

RM/MMS/YAW