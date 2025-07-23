Iranian, Armenian universities to boost scientific ties on environmental issues

TEHRAN –Mohammad-Hossein Omid, the chancellor of University of Tehran, and Grigor Hakobyan, the Armenian ambassador to Iran, have explored the potential to expand scientific collaboration on critical environmental challenges.

The officials held a meeting in Tehran on Tuesday, IRNA reported.

Referring to the unique relationships between the two countries, Hakobyan said University of Tehran is a well-known university in the region and the world. The official announced Armenia’s readiness to foster scientific cooperation with University of Tehran through holding collaborative conferences, exchanging professors and students, as well as conducting research on topics like environment and water.

The official proposed launching an Armenian language literature major at University of Tehran, saying that the Armenian National Academy of Science and most Armenian universities offer Iranian studies programs to students.

For his part, Omid highlighted boosting joint efforts on critical issues such as climate change, air pollution, environment, and water, which have already affected Iran and will soon impact other countries, including Armenia. The official proposed conducting joint research projects on these common challenges to develop the best solutions.

University of Tehran rankings

The 22nd edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings (WUR), 2026, has placed nine Iranian universities among the world’s top institutes, unchanged from the 2025 ranking.

University of Tehran, with a global ranking of 322, ranks first among the Iranian universities.

The Round University Ranking (RUR) 2025 has placed 36 Iranian universities among the top universities in the world, up from 32 universities in 2024.

University of Tehran with a global ranking of 202, is placed third in the country.

Based on the Research Ranking index, University of Tehran (with a global ranking of 138) is placed first in the country.

The Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2025 has placed 85 Iranian universities among the top Asian institutions, compared to 75 universities in 2024. University of Tehran was ranked 97 globally.

The 15th edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject 2025 has included 17 Iranian universities in 21 subject entries, compared to 17 Iranian universities in 17 subject entries in 2024. In Engineering and Technology subject area, University of Tehran, with a global ranking of 280, is placed first in the country.

The Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings (WUR) by international outlook 2025 has ranked 85 Iranian universities among the top universities in the world. University of Tehran, with a global ranking of 401-500, ranks third.

THE World University Rankings 2025 has placed 81 Iranian universities among the top universities in the world in 10 out of 11 subject areas, compared to 73 universities in 2024.

Iran’s best rankings are in Computer Science, and Engineering. University of Tehran (20 -250) ranked second.

MT/MG