Iran’s judo league ended due to coronavirus outbreak

TEHRAN – Iran judo league was officially brought to an end due to coronavirus outbreak.

According to the Iran Judo Federation, Khorasan Razavi have become champions, with Khoshgovar and Ra’d Padafand level on points at the second place and Naft Masjed Soleyman finished in third place.

The winners will be awarded their prizes on July 30 in Tehran, capital of Iran.

Iran has been battling the spread of the coronavirus, with the total number of cases hitting 237,878 on Saturday and a further 148 deaths bringing the country’s toll to 11,408, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on state television.