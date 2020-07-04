Greco-Roman wrestler Hossein Nouri hospitalized in ICU with COVID-19
July 5, 2020 - 2:34
TEHRAN – Three-time Asian champion Hossein Nouri is being treated for coronavirus in the intensive care treatment (ICU) of Tehran’s Masih Daneshvari Hospital.
The Greco-Roman wrestler was diagnosed with COVID-19 in his hometown Karaj but was transferred to Tehran after his condition worsened.
Nouri won a bronze medal at the 2017 World Championships in Paris.
The 87kg wrestler also won three gold medals in Asian Championships in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Nouri also claimed a gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games.
Iran has been battling the spread of the coronavirus, with the total number of cases hitting 237,878 on Saturday and a further 148 deaths bringing the country’s toll to 11,408.
