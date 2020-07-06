Energy Ministry calls on govt. bodies to reduce power consumption

TEHRAN - Spokesman of Iran’s electricity sector said that government organizations and agencies account for nearly 4,000 megawatts (MW) of the country’s electricity consumption and they need to reduce this figure by at least 10 percent.

Referring to the Energy Ministry’s focus on optimizing the electricity consumption of offices and executive bodies in recent years, Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi pointed to the air conditioning systems as one of the most important consumption factors of the mentioned bodies in the summer, Mehr News Agency reported.

According to the official, of the country's total 57,000 MW of electricity consumption in the summer period, about 22,000 MW is consumed by air conditioning and air cooling systems.

He called on the consumers in the mentioned sectors to manage their consumption by setting the temperature in a way that prevents energy waste.

The official underlined the importance of reducing the electricity consumption of the government bodies by 10 percent for the stable supply of power during the summer peak period and noted that such offices could use smart electricity meters to manage their consumption properly.

“If the electricity consumption of an office or executive body increases compared to the same period of the previous year, it will receive a warning in the first place and if the consumption is not modified, that office will be denounced in newspapers and social media.”

According to Rajabi Mashhadi, this method has been implemented in several different cities so far and has brought good results in terms of reducing the power consumption of offices.

“We will welcome public reports in this regard,” he said.

With the beginning of the hot season, electricity consumption in Iran has been rising significantly in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, the Energy Ministry warned of the unprecedented increases in power consumption across the country.

Deputy Energy Minister Homayoun Haeri said the country’s electricity consumption is expected to reach 60,000 MW (60 gigawatts) during the summer peak period.

In early May, Iran’s Power Generation and Distribution Company (known as TAVANIR) announced that the electricity consumption, since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20) up to May 6 increased by five percent compared to the same period last year.

EF/MA