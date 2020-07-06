FIFA orders Persepolis to pay Calderon $ 580,000

TEHRAN – FIFA has ordered Iranian football club Persepolis to pay $ 580,000 to former coach Gabriel Calderon.

Persepolis parted ways with the Argentine in January after six months but have failed to pay his full wages so far.

Now, FIFA announced that the Iranian football club must pay the sum of $ 580,000 to the ex-Betis coach.

Persepolis must also pay $90,000 and $75,000 to Calderon's assistants Joaquin Gil Arrondo and Inigo Valencia Amadoz, respectively.

Persepolis acknowledged the decision announced by FIFA regarding the unpaid salaries on Monday.

FIFA has previously ordered Persepolis to pay more than one million euros to former coach Branko Ivankovic.

The Reds also have to pay 200,000 euros to Ivankovic’s assistants Igor Panadic (goalkeeping coach), Zlatko Ivankovic (assistant) and Marco (fitness coach).

The Iranian giants have 10 days to lodge their appeal against the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.