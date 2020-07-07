Five Iranian shorts to compete in Mister Vorky festival 

TEHRAN – A lineup of five Iranian short films will be competing in the Mister Vorky International Festival of One-Minute and Short Films, which will take place in the Serbian town of Ruma from August 12 to 23.

The lineup includes “Return” by Mostafa Gholami, “The Father of Trees” by Teimur Qaderi, “Less” by Mohammad Zamani, “Heaven” by Reza Moayyedi and “The Condemned” by Nima Daneshmand.



The Mister Vorky festival promotes the best one-minute and short films from all continents.

The goal of the Mister Vorky festival is to present short films that are innovative, different, experimental and daring.

The organizer of the festival is the Independent Film Center Vorky Team, which in this way pays tribute to the great Serbian-American film artist Slavko Vorkapich-Vorky.

Photo: A scene from the short film “The Father of Trees” by Teimur Qaderi.

RM/MMS/YAW



