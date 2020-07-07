Russia criticizes State Department tweet about arms restrictions on Iran

TEHRAN - Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations, on Tuesday criticized a tweet by the U.S. State Department about arms restrictions on Iran.

The U.S. State Department tweeted on Monday, “The UN has maintained arms restrictions on Iran for 13 years. The resolution the U.S. has circulated would extend restrictions on Iran indefinitely. The restrictions should not be removed until Iran demonstrates a credible change in its behavior.”

In response, Ulyanov tweeted, “Would it entail a more responsible and less destabilising US policy of arms supplies to the Middle East amounting to astronomical figures?”

NA/PA