Book on Abbas Kiarostami removed from stores over his son’s lawsuit

TEHRAN – A Tehran court has ordered all copies of a book containing a collection of renowned Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami’s private letters to his former wife to be removed from bookstores over his son Ahmad’s lawsuit against the publisher.

Speaking to the Persian service of ILNA, Ahmad’s attorney, Maryam Kianersi, said, “The book ‘I’m at Home’ has been published without permission from Ms. Parvin Amirqoli [Kiarostami’s former wife] and Ahmad Kiarostami.”

“Therefore, Ms. Amirqoli and Mr. Kiarostami filed a lawsuit against the publisher, and the court ordered all the thousands of copies of the book to be confiscated,” she added.

Nazar, the publisher of the book, had only obtained permission from Bahman Kiarostami, another son of Kiarostami, to release the book.

“Nazar Publications will remain silent concerning Mr. Ahmad Kiarostami’s untrue remarks; a good approach that the late Kiarostami followed over all of his life,” Nazar managing-director Mahmudreza Bahmanpur has said in a statement.

Kiarostami married Amirqoli in 1969 and the marriage ended in 1982 with two sons.

A winner of the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 1997 for his “Taste of Cherry”, Kiarostami died of cancer on July 5, 2016 at the age of 76.

Photo: Front cover of “I’m at Home”, a collection of filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami’s private letters to his former wife.

MMS/YAW

