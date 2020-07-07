Thorough research sheds new light on 21 ancient sites across central Iranian plateau

An aerial photo shows the ruins of a millennia-old human settlement, which along with 20 others, has recently been identified during what is called the ‘most extensive’ systematic field research so far conducted in the central Iranian plateau, July 6, 2020.

The study suggests the earliest settlement in the region dates from the New Stone Age (or the Neolithic era, approximately characterized by the adoption of agriculture) and the latest one dates back to the Safavid epoch (1501-1736). (PHOTO: ISNA/Hadi Zand)

AFM/