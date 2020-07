Monthly car manufacturing up 31% yr/yr

TEHRAN- Car manufacturing in Iran rose 31 percent during the third month of the current Iranian calendar year (May 21-June 20), from the same month in the past year, IRNA reported.

Iranian carmakers have manufactured 90,306 vehicles during the third month of this year.

As previously reported, the carmakers manufactured 203,146 vehicles during the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-June 20).

Of the mentioned figure, 96,490 vehicles were manufactured by Iran Khodro Company (IKCO), 79,520 by SAIPA Group, and 27,136 by Pars Khodro.

Three major Iranian carmakers, namely Iran Khodro Company (IKCO), SAIPA Group, and Pars Khodro, manufactured 863,263 vehicles during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19).

During the previous year, IKCO manufactured 393,812 vehicles, of which 35,953 were produced in the last month Esfand (February 20-March 19).

Production by SAIPA stood at 363,379, of which 23,696 vehicles were manufactured during the last month.

Pars Khodro manufactured 106,072 cars during the past year. Production in Esfand reached 9,300 vehicles.

Iran has been following a program for supporting domestic manufacturing of auto parts since due to the U.S. sanctions the country’s automakers have been facing some problems in supplying their needed parts and equipment.

MA/MA