“Pishi Mishi” producer cancels Iranian premiere over escalation in COVID-19 cases   

TEHRAN – Producer Ahmad Ahmadi canceled the Iranian premiere of his latest film “Pishi Mishi” after a massive rise in the death toll from coronavirus in the country over the past few days.

“Pishi Mishi” by director Hossein Qanaat was due to hit silver screens this Wednesday along with two more films “Women Are Angels 2” by Arash Moayyerian and “There at the Same Time” by director Sirus Alvand.

“All the movie theaters were due to reopen after the coronavirus death toll had decreased, but in the recent days with the rapid spread of the new virus and the closure of some movie theaters, especially in other cities, we have no choice but to cancel the film screening,” Ahmadi said.

“The film has been made without the help of a public loan and is an independent movie, and as a private sector it is hard to screen this film, it will surely lead to its demise. This is a comedy for children and families, and in these hard days of coronavirus, the health of the audience is much more important,” he added.

“Pishi Mishi” is a children’s comedy about Farhad’s love of Maloos.

The movie stars Reza Shafi-Jam, Bahareh Rahnama, Saed Hedayati and Mohammad Shiri.

The secretary of the Screening Council of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Morteza Shayesteh, has said that the two previous onscreen movies of Peyman Qasemkhani’s comedy “Good, Bad, Garish 2: The Secret Army” and Mohammad Kart’s directorial debut “Butterfly Swimming” will continue their screenings.

Iran’s Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters announced last week that it would examine the imposition of new limits on art and cultural activities as fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the country.

Photo: A scene from “Pishi Mishi” by director Hossein Qanaat.

RM/MMS/YAW