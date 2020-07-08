Diplomat says Iran, France should expand relations

TEHRAN - Bahram Qassemi, the Iranian ambassador to France, has said that Iran and France should expand relations and cooperation in various areas.

“Undoubtedly, relations between Iran and France, which have a long history, can be expanded in various areas through joint efforts and bilateral determination,” he tweeted in French on Tuesday.

In his tweet, Qassemi said that he has congratulated appointment of Jean Castex, the new Prime Minister of the French Republic, and formation of the new government in separate letters to the French ministers.

The ambassador said that he attaches great importance to “constructive cooperation” in a situation in which the world is facing consequences of unilateralism and negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

NA/PA