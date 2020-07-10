Sistan-Baluchestan’s 1st wind farm to go operational this summer

TEHRAN - The first wind farm in Iran’s southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province will be commissioned in the Iranian calendar month of Shahrivar (August 22-September 21) after the construction of a 400 kilovolt (kV) line, head of Iran's Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution Management Company (Tavanir) said.

Mohammad-Hassan Motevalizadeh made the announcement in a meeting of the energy minister with the representatives of the Supreme Council of Provinces, whose task is to investigate water and electricity problems in the provinces, IRNA reported.

According to Motevalizadeh, Tavanir has it on the agenda to supply electricity to 187 villages in this province.

Over 44 percent of Iran’s power plants are solar farms, while 34 percent are wind farms and 12 percent are hydroelectric power plants and the rest are other types.

Iran’s renewable electricity generation capacity reached 820 megawatts (MW) at the end of the second month of the current Iranian calendar year (May 20).

The number of installed renewable power plants across Iran reached 131 by May 20, and 79 power plants are also under construction.

The volume of public investments in renewable power plants has exceeded 143 trillion rials (over $3.4 billion) by May 20.

Renewables, including hydropower, account for just seven percent of the country’s total energy generation, versus natural gas’ 90 percent share.

Overall, in the next five years, Iran is aiming for a 5,000 MW increase in renewable capacity to meet growing domestic demand and expand its presence in the regional electricity market.

