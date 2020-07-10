Iran-Russia energy working group holds online meeting

TEHRAN - The fourth meeting of the Iran-Russia energy working group was held on Wednesday, via video conference, Shana reported.

In the meeting which was chaired by the Iranian Deputy Oil Minister for International Affairs and Trading Amir-Hossein Zamaninia and Russia’s Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Tikhonov, the two sides stressed the implementation of previous agreements and expanding future cooperation in joint oil and gas projects.

The working group also discussed the issues of mutual interest in the oil, gas, petrochemical, refining, electricity and water sectors, and at the end of the meeting, a memorandum of understanding was exchanged within the framework of the agreements reached.

EF/MA