Wildfire sweeping through oak forest in southwest

A wildfire that erupted on Monday has burned so far some 100 hectares area of oak tree plantations in the southwestern Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province.

Approximately 12,000 hectares of forests across the country is wiped out annually, according to the Forests, Range and Watershed Management Organization.

The country’s forests are estimated at 14.3 million hectares.