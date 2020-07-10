“The Motherland’s Borderless Commander” published on Qassem Soleimani

TEHRAN – A book titled “The Motherland’s Borderless Commander” that gives a deep insight into the life of Martyr Qassem Soleimani has recently been published.

Zehtab Sohbatzadeh is the author of the book published by Bolur, a publishing house in the northern Iranian city of Rasht.

The book is composed of 13 chapters, one of which studies Soleimani’s accounts of Operation Karbala-5 during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

The Siege of Basra, code-named Operation Karbala-5, was an offensive operation Iran carried out to capture the Iraqi port city of Basra in early 1987. Iran failed to reach the objective in the battle that is known for its extensive casualties and ferocious conditions.

The role of Lieutenant-General Qassem Soleimani, as the commander of the Quds Force, the overseas arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, in the defeat of the ISIS terrorists in the region is also discussed in the book.

Another highlight of the book is a chapter that scrutinizes the legal aspect of the assassination of Commander Soleimani during a U.S. air raid in Baghdad on January 3.

Based on the information collected for this chapter, the writer argues that the U.S. operation to assassinate Soleimani is in violation of the Charter of the United Nations and many other world conventions on peace.

Photo: A poster for “The Motherland’s Borderless Commander” by Zehtab Sohbatzadeh.

