Hormozgan museums extend closures due to COVID-19

TEHRAN – Museums in southern Hormozgan province will remain closed for at least one more week due to the coronavirus outbreak, CHTN reported.

As the province is on the red risk zone based on the number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities, museums lockdown extended for at least one week, provincial tourism chief Reza Borumand said on Saturday.

He also noted that the hotels are allowed to resume their work following strict health protocols, however, reception halls are closed until further notice.

The country closed cultural heritage museums and historical sites across the country in a preventive measure amid fears of coronavirus outbreak back in February, but as the coronavirus lockdown was eased, they were reopened in early May.



ABU/MG

