Iranian short animated film “Travelous” wins at SFN Loutraki Animation Festival

TEHRAN – The Iranian short animation “Travelous” directed by Samira Hoseini won the top award at the 8th Short Film Night (SFN) Loutraki Animation Festival, which was held in Corinth, Greece, on July 6.

According to the festival website, as every year, the festival featured a curated selection of original, bold, and emotionally resonant short animation films from around the world. One of the highlights of the closing night was the announcement of the Audience Award, a beloved tradition that reflects the viewers’ immediate connection with the films they experience.

“Travelous” was announced to be the 1st among the three winners of the Audience Award as it presented a sensitive and original narrative from Iran that moved the audience. “Storytelling” from Switzerland and “In Between” from France were placed 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

“A dynamic and at the same time sensitive animated film from Iran, which takes the viewer on a personal and poetic journey. The film won first place thanks to its originality and deeply emotional storytelling,” the festival wrote about “Travelous”.

The 6-minute short animation is a dark comedy about migration. It was presented as Hoseini’s Master’s thesis at Soore University.

The story is about a young man who intends to leave his homeland by hot air balloon. One by one, he cuts the ties to his family, relatives, friends, and beloved one, as well as the cultural attachments within himself that he must also let go of. In the end, he reaches his destination — but it, too, is not what it seemed to be.

Sam Salmasi is the animator of the work, and the music is composed by Mohammad Darvishi. The animation features the song “Khareji” by the Bomrani music band.

The active participation of the audience and its warm presence is the soul of SFN. The Audience Award is not just a distinction; it is a mirror of the connection created between the work and the viewer.

At the 2025 festival, dozens of short animations by creators of all ages and nationalities were screened, offering a rich puzzle of artistic approaches, techniques, and stories.

Short Film Night (SFN) is an exciting annual event that celebrates the art and craft of animation. It is carried out in the picturesque town of Loutraki, Corinth, Greece, in July. SFN showcases a diverse range of animated films from around the world, including stop-motion, 2D, 3D, and experimental animations.

Short Film Night is organized under the umbrella of FestivArt. In addition to the films themselves, visitors are to attend a series of events and activities such as workshops, masterclasses, exhibitions, and concerts, organized by Festivart for an immersive and unforgettable experience.

