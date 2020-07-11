Iran’s exhibition events down 40% due to Covid-19 outbreak

TEHRAN - Managing director of Iran International Exhibitions Company (IIEC) said on Saturday that the number of exhibitions in the current Iranian calendar year has declined by 40 percent due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“Currently, despite the observance of all health guidelines and the issuance of necessary approvals by the Health Ministry and the Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters, the number of exhibitions has dropped by up to 40 percent,” Bahman Hosseinzadeh told IRNA.

Referring to the cancellation of all exhibitions in the first quarter of this year (March 20-June 20) due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, Hosseinzadeh said: “The first event this year was the exhibition of medical and healthcare achievements in the battle against the coronavirus which was in Khordad [third Iranian calendar month (May 21-June 20)].”

“160 knowledge-based companies participated in this event and some good contracts were signed,” Hosseinzadeh added.

According to the official, all necessary measures were taken during the previous exhibitions to assure the safety and health of both visitors and exhibitors during the event.

“To maintain the social distance, the pavilions were spacious and the exhibitors used masks, while sufficient amounts of disinfectant were also distributed,” he said.

“We cannot stop the economic activities because the end of the Coronavirus pandemic is not certain,” he noted.

Health professionals suggest industrial sectors to continue their economic activities under specific conditions and in accordance with health and safety protocols, the official added.

“The exhibitions company also does its best to protect the health and lives of people,” Hosseinzadeh stressed.

