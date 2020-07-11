Commanders to recount Khorramshahr resistance against Iraqi invaders in “Dust of War”

TEHRAN – Three top commanders will recount the valor shown by the people of Khorramshahr throughout their 34-day resistance against the Iraqi invaders during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war in a documentary under production at the Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC).

Khorramshahr in the southwestern Iranian province of Khuzestan was captured by Iraqis on October 26, 1980 during the early months of the war and was liberated on May 24, 1982.

Mohammad Abdizadeh is the director of the documentary, which will include interviews with Captain Hushang Samadi, Colonel Ali Qamari and Brigidair-General Mahdavi who played major roles in the Khorramshahr battle, before the city was captured by the Iraqi invaders.

“During the 34-day resistance many great men were martyred and the epic will present their resistance, sacrifice and sympathy,” Abdizadeh said in a press release published by the DEFC.

“The research has been completed, and shooting will begin in autumn in Tehran and in the military zones in Khorramshahr and Bushehr,” he said.

Photo: Battle of the soldiers in Kut Sheikh Village near Khorramshahr before the liberation of the city. (Mehrzad Arshadi)

