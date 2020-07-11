Arab analyst says Iran-Syria military agreement will change regional regulations

TEHRAN - Abdel Bari Atwan, the editor-in-chief of the Rai al-Youm website, has said the military agreement between Iran and Syria will change regulations in the West Asia region.

Writing in the website, Atwan said according to the agreement Iran has agreed to deliver Bavar 373 and Khordad 3 missile systems which compete with Russia’s S300 air defense system, ISNA reported on Saturday.

He also said based on the agreement, Iran’s military presence in Syria is legalized and even will be increased

It also sends this message to the United States that Iran and Syria have formed a long-lasting coalition, Atwan pointed out.

Elsewhere, the senior Arab analyst said the agreement bears this message to Turkey that holding negotiations and reaching an agreement with Syria are only ways to settle security issues.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has said that that the military cooperation signed between Tehran and Damascus is the result of years of cooperation in fighting terrorism.

“This agreement is the result of years of cooperation in confronting terrorism in Syria and hostile policies against Tehran and Damascus,” Assad said during a meeting with Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri on Thursday, al Mayadeen reported.

Assad also said that the agreement shows the level of relations between the two countries.

Iran and Syria signed the military and security agreement in Damascus on Wednesday. The agreement was signed by General Bagheri and Syrian Defense Minister Ali Abdullah Ayyoub.

According to the IRIB, the agreement is aimed at boosting military and technical cooperation and coordination to counter increasing challenges and threats.

“Continuation of fighting the Takfiri terrorism which is being supported by certain regional and international powers is one of the objectives of this agreement,” the two sides said in a joint statement.

“The military agreement was signed in line with implementing the two countries’ political and military leaders’ guidelines in order to play more effective role in countering any foreign aggression through promotion of Tehran and Damascus’ defense capabilities,” the statement added.

