IMIDRO assesses 490 small mines to be revived this year

TEHRAN- Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) has assessed 490 idle small mines in 31 provinces across the country under the framework of a program for reviving, activation, and development of small mines.

As reported, currently reviving operations are underway for nine mines despite the limitations created by the pandemic and the U.S. sanctions.

Since the beginning of the mentioned program last May up to the end Q1 of the current Iranian calendar year (June 20), over 2,620 small mines in 31 provinces have gone through diagnostic procedures for identifying the reasons for their shutting down.

Also during this period, the reviving operations for 155 mines have been finalized and 41 mines are now active and in production.

Last year, out of a total of 2,130 mines monitored in 31 provinces, clinical action was performed on 1,020 mines and practical solutions were offered for 146 mines.

Back in May, IMIDRO Head Khodadad Gharibpour announced that his organization was planning to revive 200 small mines by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2021).

Making the remarks in a meeting to discuss the plan for reviving small mines in the country on May 21, Gharibpour also said, “We had planned to revive 150 small mines in the past year, but due to the coronavirus pandemic the figure fell to 146.”

