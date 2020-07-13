Pistachio hull is a source of health benefits, Iranian researches find

TEHRAN – Pistachio hull (external soft shell of pistachio) is the major part of pistachio by-product that has a high content of bio-active compounds (such as polyphenols, tocopherols, dietary fibers, essential oils, and unsaturated fatty acid) with antioxidant properties and health-promoting effects, according to an article pu

The article entitled “bio-active compounds and functional properties of pistachio hull: A review” was conducted by two Iranian and foreign researchers and published in Trends in Food Science and Technology journal.

The article presents the chemical composition, traditional and modern extraction methods, and the reported functional effects of pistachio green hull, aiming to find potential uses for this valuable natural resource.

Studies have demonstrated how pistachio extract acts as antioxidant, cytoprotective, and photoprotective and shows antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, anti-melanogenic, and anti-mutagenicity activities.

Several studies evaluated the use of pistachio hull as a source of healthy and technological compounds that could be used in food and pharmaceutical industries to improve their product stability and nutritional characteristics. However, it is considered a waste and can lead to environmental problems.

Iran is globally known for its unrivaled varieties of pistachio. Over a long period, consumers around the world have shown a preference for the taste of Iranian pistachios. All four commercial varieties of Iranian pistachios (Fandoghi, Kalleh-Ghouchi, Akbari, and Ahmad-Aghaei) each have a rich, unique and distinctive flavor. In this regard, Iranian pistachios offer a combination of unparalleled flavors which gives the consumer choice and variety. In the 2019 crop year, the country produced some 205,000 tons of pistachio, according to the Iran Pistachio Association.

FB/MG