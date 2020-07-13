Zarif calls regional co-op a ‘permanent necessity’

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday that cooperation among the countries in the region is a “permanent necessity”.

During a meeting with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmad Nasser Al Mohammad Al Sabah through videoconference, Zarif also called for expansion of Iran-Kuwait cooperation in various areas.

The top officials discussed relations and also latest developments in the region.

In a phone call with Kuwaiti Emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on April 21, President Hassan Rouhani said that there is no way but expanding regional cooperation and friendship to boost security and stability in the region.

According to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah received in May a written message from Rouhani to the Kuwaiti Emir.

NA/PA