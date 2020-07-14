Ex-Iran water polo coach Garousi dies

TEHRAN – Former Iran national water polo team head coach Mansour Garousi passed away at the age of 80 on Tuesday.

Garousi, nicknamed ‘father of Iran water polo’, died of heart attack.

He led Iran national water polo team at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Garousi also worked as technical director of Iran national teams for many years.

Tehran Times extends deepest sympathy to Garousi’s family, loved ones, and friends over his demise.