Tehran hosting intl. paper, related machinery exhibition

TEHRAN- Iran’s 3rd International Specialized Exhibition of Paper, Cardboard, Cellulose Products, and Related Machinery kicked off at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Tuesday, Public Relations Department of Iran International Exhibitions Company (IIEC) reported.

The inaugural ceremony of the exhibit was participated by IIEC Managing Director Bahman Hosseinzadeh, and Deputy Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Mehdi Sadeqi Niaraki.

As reported, over 60 domestic companies are showcasing their products and the latest achievements during the four-day event.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony, Niaraki emphasized that all economic and trade activities are underway through complete compliance with the health protocols due to the coronavirus pandemic, and said, “Specialized exhibitions are some places for showcasing domestic capabilities and capacities.”

“Attending the specialized exhibitions means showcasing these capabilities, which can lead to meeting the domestic needs and also the expansion of exports”, the official reiterated.

Due to the health protocols, the 3rd International Specialized Exhibition of Paper, Cardboard, Cellulose Products, and Related Machinery is just open for those invited.

Emphasizing that the health protocols will be completely observed in the exhibition, Hosseinzadeh has previously said that the experts and specialists can visit the exhibit from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and some measures have been also taken to provide online public visit.

He said this exhibition is being held under the condition that Iran needs 350,000 tons of writing and printing paper, most of which is imported.

There are currently three writing and printing paper production plants in Iran, whose production is not high due to several problems, Hosseinzadeh lamented.

He further put the country’s need for newsprint paper at 65,000 tons, packaging paper at about one million tons, tissue paper at 160,000 tons, and cardboard at one million tons.

MA/MA