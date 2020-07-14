U.S. has discredited, isolated itself by quitting nuclear deal, Iran says

TEHRAN - Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Tuesday that the United States has discredited and isolated itself by quitting the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the JCPOA.

“By quitting the JCPOA, the consequences of which cannot be compared to withdrawal from other international agreements, the United States discredited itself and made itself isolated,” Rabiei said during a press conference.

He also said that the U.S. did not let Iran enjoy the economic benefits of the nuclear deal.

They have also inflicted “many harms to themselves,” he pointed out.

Rabiei added, “In order to gain credit at the international arena, the United States has no way but to return to the table it left.”

U.S. President Donald Trump quit the multilateral nuclear deal in May 2018 and introduced the harshest ever sanctions in history on Iran as part of his administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran.

The U.S. move was in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that endorsed the JCPOA.

Peter Jenkins, a former British ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency, has said that the United States has gained no benefit by withdrawing from the JCPOA.

Jenkins told IRNA that the U.S. lost its soft power after pullout from the international agreement.

Matt Duss, a foreign policy advisor to Bernie Sanders, has said that Donald Trump’s Iran policy has isolated the United States.

“Bush’s Iraq policy isolated the US, massively boosted our adversaries, and caused enormous human suffering.

Trump’s Iran policy has isolated the US, massively boosted our adversaries, and caused enormous human suffering.

Maybe it’s time to stop letting neocons write policy,” Duss tweeted on Sunday.

