Medicinal plants to be offered at IME

TEHRAN- Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) announced on Wednesday that the medicinal plants will be offered at this exchange, IRNA reported.

Offering the medicinal plants at the IME, the farmers, producers, and consumers can easily find each other to make deals based on transparent and competitive pricing while omitting the dealers.

Meanwhile, those interested in producing these plants can receive necessary training and consultations through this exchange, something occurred in terms of saffron since a couple of years ago and led to boosting the exports of this product.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

On April 21, IME Managing Director Hamed Soltani-Nejad unveiled the market's new outlook plan, which depicts IME's development roadmap until the Iranian calendar year of 1404 (March 20205-March 2026). Materializing the slogan of this Iranian year (began on March 20), which is “Surge in Production” is seriously considered in the mentioned plan and it is, in fact, the strategic approach of the outlook plan.

MA/MA