Fam tour in Lorestan province canceled as virus picks up again

TEHRAN – A preplanned familiarization tour in Lorestan, one of culturally and naturally rich provinces in western Iran, has been canceled as the spread of the coronavirus picks up again in parts of the country, organizers said on Tuesday.

“Due to the spread of the coronavirus and the fact that Lorestan has become one of the provinces on alert to counter coronavirus, the familiarization tour with the province's tourist attractions has been canceled until further notice,” CHTN quoted provincial deputy tourism chief Seyyed Amin Qasemi as saying on Tuesday.

In July, Qasemi announced the provincial department is scheduled to hold a familiarization tour for the heads of associations of travel and tourism agencies from all over the country, some artists, and correspondents in a bid to promote traveling to the province.

Over 1.5 million visits were paid to tourist attractions and museums in Lorestan during the past Iranian calendar year 1398 (ended March 20). Lorestan was inhabited by Iranian Indo-European peoples, including the Medes, c. 1000 BC. Cimmerians and Scythians intermittently ruled the region from about 700 to 625 BC. The Luristan Bronzes noted for their eclectic array of Assyrian, Babylonian, and Iranian artistic motifs, date from this turbulent period. The region was incorporated into the growing Achaemenid Empire in about 540 BC and successively was part of the Seleucid, Parthian, and Sasanid dynasties.

AFM/MG