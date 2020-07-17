Rouhani inaugurates energy, industrial projects worth $880m in 3 provinces

TEHRAN – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated 33 energy and industrial projects worth 37 trillion rials (about $880.9 million) in three provinces as parts of Energy and Industry Ministries’ development programs, IRNA reported.

As reported, in the sixth week of the Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry’s “Persistent Production-Effective Employment-Sustainable Exports” program, 11 projects were inaugurated in the northern Gilan Province and two in the Central province of Markazi.

Based on the mentioned program, the Industry Ministry plans to inaugurate 200 industrial, mining, and trade projects across the country by the Iranian calendar year of 1400 (begins on March 21, 2021).

The industrial projects included an auto parts manufacturing complex, an air conditioning production unit, an industrial oil production unit as well as an industrial foam production unit.

The mentioned projects are going to create more than 1,750 direct job opportunities in the said provinces.

Also, in the 12th week of the Energy Ministry’s “A-B-Iran” program, 20 water and electricity-related projects were inaugurated by President Rouhani in the southern Hormozgan Province on Thursday.

These projects included some water supply projects, a desalination plant, two water treatment plants, numerous electricity distribution and transmission projects, as well as some irrigation projects.

According to the A-B-Iran scheme [the acronyms A and B stand for water, electricity in Persian], Energy Ministry plans to inaugurate some water, electricity projects across the country every week.

Earlier this year, Iran’s Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said following the “A-B-Iran”, the ministry is going to inaugurate 250 major water and electricity projects worth 500 trillion rials (about $11.9 billion) during the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20, 2021).

According to Ardakanian, in the water sector, the mentioned projects include nine major dams, implementation of modern irrigation systems in 54,000 hectares of land, 20 water, and wastewater treatment plants and supplying drinkable water through pipeline to more than 1400 rural areas across the country.

During the 20 weeks of the mentioned program in the previous year, the minister made 31 trips to various provinces for inaugurating energy projects.

