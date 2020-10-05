Rouhani inaugurates projects worth over $3b in rural, nomadic areas

TEHRAN- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani inaugurates 33,262 development and employment projects worth 131.22 trillion rials (about $3.124 billion) in some rural areas and nomadic regions via video conference on Monday, IRNA reported.

The projects, which were inaugurated in the 27th week of inaugurating major national projects by the president, will create stable jobs for 86,894 persons.

Among the inaugurated projects, 625 projects were for the stable supply of drinking water to the nomadic areas.

Valued at 3.42 trillion rials (about $81.4 million), the mentioned projects will supply drinking water to 21,000 nomadic families in Fars, Kerman, Sistan-Baluchestan, South Khorasan, Hormozgan, Alborz, Bushehr, Tehran, Hamedan, Ilam, Khuzestan, North Khorasan, and Ardebil provinces

The president also inaugurated projects for supplying electricity to 150 villages in 24 provinces in a ceremony attended by Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian.

These projects were inaugurated in the 23rd week of the Energy Ministry’s A-B-Iran program, based on which every week several projects go operational in various provinces across the country.

In the inaugural ceremony of the rural, nomadic areas projects, which was also attended by Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami, Rouhani inaugurated 2,500 kilometers of rural road maintenance and improvement projects.

The president also inaugurated 6,941 residential units for the deprived people on Monday.

