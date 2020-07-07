Electricity projects inaugurated in 3 provinces

TEHRAN – Iranian Energy Ministry Inaugurated 43 electricity projects in three provinces on Tuesday, during the 10th week of the ministry’s A-B-Iran scheme under which every week major energy projects are going to be inaugurated in various provinces across the country, IRIB reported.

The mentioned projects include 40 power supply projects in southwestern Khuzestan Province, the replacement of 4,700 kilometers of low-pressure transmission lines with self-supporting cables in North Khorasan province in the northeast of the country, and the upgrade of a power plant in northern Mazandaran province.

As reported, about 4.64 trillion rials (nearly $110.5 million) has been invested in the mentioned projects.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mohammad-Hassan Motevalizadeh, the head of Iran’s Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution Management Company, known as Tavanir.

A-B-Iran scheme [the acronyms A and B stand for water, electricity in Persian] was initiated in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19), during which the minister made 31 trips to various provinces for inaugurating over 220 major projects with a total investment of 335.6 trillion rials (about $7.99 billion).

Earlier this year, Iran’s Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said in the second phase of the program the ministry is going to inaugurate 250 major energy projects worth 500 trillion rials (about $11.9 billion) during the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20, 2021).

According to Ardakanian, in the water sector, the mentioned projects include nine major dams, implementation of modern irrigation systems in 54,000 hectares of land, 20 water, and wastewater treatment plants and supplying drinkable water through a pipeline to more than 1400 rural areas across the country.

Since the beginning of the second phase of the scheme in the current Iranian calendar year, every week several energy projects have gone operational across the country.

