Coronavirus: Emirates reinstates flights to Tehran after six months halt

TEHRAN – Emirates has resumed its flights to/from the Iranian capital Tehran after some six months of halt over the coronavirus pandemic, which has dramatically lessened travels and air traffic in the global scene.

“Emirates resumed its flights to Tehran this morning after a six-month suspension,” IRNA quoted Mohammadreza Karimian, a senior official at the Imam Khomeini International Airport, as saying on Friday.

“Strict implementation of health protocols aimed to control the coronavirus disease has caused airlines to gradually back their services to normal and [now] we will see the growth of flights again [in numbers],” the official noted.

The carrier says tourists traveling to Dubai must have travel insurance with COVID-19 cover or declare at check-in that they will bear the costs for treatment and isolation if necessary before they travel. The insurance certificate stating COVID-19 coverage has to be present at check-in.

AFM/MG