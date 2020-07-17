Leader’s interpretation on sura Taghabun published

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s interpretation on Taghabun (Loss and Gain), the 64th sura (chapter) of the Holy Quran, has been published in a book.

The Islamic Revolution Publications is the publisher of the book “An Interpretation on Sura Taghabun”.

Sura Taghabun was interpreted in ten sessions held by the Leader from September 29, 1983 to February 17, 1984 when he served as president.

The Holy Quran is comprised of 114 suras, and is divided into 30 sections, each of which is called a joz.

“The reason for selecting this sura from the 28th joz is that this joz and the other ending jozes of the Holy Quran were revealed to the Prophet in Medina when the Islamic government had been established, like our current situation,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in the opening session.

Photo: A poster for Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s “An Interpretation on Sura Taghabun”.

