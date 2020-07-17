Iran reassures EASA about county’s “safe” airspace

TEHRAN – Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization has dismissed a recent alert issued by the European Aviation Safety Agency that warns airlines about flying over the Iranian airspace, reassuring the agency about the country’s “safe” airspace.

“Negotiations have been held with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, and some European countries to address concerns and reassure the safety of the Iranian airspace,” IRNA quoted CAO Deputy Director Morteza Dehghan as saying of Friday.

“A day after the European Union extended the NOTAM (warning) to airlines about crossing Iran’s airspace, the Civil Aviation Organization ensured the European agency of air safety standards of the Islamic Republic.”

The Germany-based European Union agency had warned that passenger jets flying through Iranian airspace risk being accidentally targeted by the country’s air-defense systems.

“Due to the hazardous security situation, and poor coordination between civil aviation and military operations, there is a risk of misidentification of civil aircraft,” EASA announced on Thursday. “Due to the presence of various advanced air-defense systems, it is advised to be cautious.”

AFM/MG