Choram historical fortress undergoes urgent restoration

TEHRAN – Choram historical fortress in southwestern Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province has undergone urgent restoration, a provincial tourism official has said.

A budget of 700 million rials (about $17,000) has been allocated to the project, which aims to repair and strengthen the fortress, Majid Safai said on Saturday, CHTN reported.

Dating back to the Islamic era, the fortress was inscribed on the National Heritage List in 2002.

From ancient to modern times, defensive walls have often been necessary for cities to survive in an ever-changing world of invasion and conquest.

Fortresses were designed primarily to defend territories in warfare, and were also used to solidify rule in a region during peacetime.

Many of the fortifications of the ancient world were built with mud brick, often leaving them no more than mounds of dirt for today’s archaeologists.

Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province is known for its nomads and nomadic life. Sightseers may live with a nomadic or rural family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, their agriculture, traditions, arts, and culture.

The province attracted over four million people, mostly domestic travelers, during the Iranian year 1397 (ended March 2019), according to data announced by the provincial tourism department.

ABU/MG