Over 2,500 prisoners of unintentional crimes released

TEHRAN – Mostazafan Foundation helped to free 2,574 inmates of unintentional crimes from prison, Parviz Fattah, the Foundation’s director has announced.

“We help the prisoners of involuntary crimes in three ways; the first way is granting prisoners leave and providing a number of them with 200 billion rials (nearly $4.7 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials) assistance,” he stated.

The second form was 200 billion rials (nearly $4.7 million) loan paid to those inside the prison, he added.

The third way of assistance, which started today, is the release of unintentional convicts whose debt was less than 500 million rials (nearly $12,000), he said, stating, some 2,574 unintentional crime doers have been released.

Stating that 90 percent of the people released with this money are married, he said that the oldest prisoner released during this period is 88 and the youngest is 19, and 43 of whom were women.

Some convictions have long sentences that need to be expedited, he noted, adding, “during the coronavirus crisis, the prison population should be reduced, and we are ready to assist the judiciary and the prison organization in providing health supplies.”

“If there is a need for the necessary loans for prisoners, the Foundation will be with the Prisons Organization and the Judiciary. We do our best to help the deprived prisoners,” he concluded.

Last year, some 8,599 inmates of unintentional crimes were released from prison with the help of charities.

