Europe is affected by U.S. hostile policies against Iran: university professor

TEHRAN - Nader Entessar, a professor of political science from the University of South Alabama, has said that Europe is affected by the United States’ hostile policies against Iran and has followed Washington’s policies.

Europe could not or has not dared to adopt an independent policy on Iran, Entessar told IRNA in an interview published on Saturday.

The professor noted that European countries will not be able to enter the Iranian market as long as Tehran-Washington relations remain hostile.

He also suggested that Iran should take decisions based on the realities and take any measure to offset the effects of sanctions.

Iran should cooperate with any country which helps failure of the U.S. sanctions, he added.

The U.S. sees its interests in tension between Iran and the regional countries, but China focuses on regional cooperation to protect its economic interests, the South Alabama University professor says. Entessar also said it is very natural for Iran to welcome a long-term cooperation agreement with China, predicting that the impending 25-year cooperation between Iran and China will help expand relations.

Elsewhere, the professor said that, contrary to the United States, China focuses on cooperation among regional countries.

China seeks to expand cooperation with countries in the Persian Gulf region and does not see agreement with Iran as an impediment, he pointed out.

Iran and China plan to sign a 25-year comprehensive cooperation agreement. The document has not been finalized yet.

Dane Rowlands, a professor of Carleton University, has said that Iran will be empowered through partnership with China.

In an interview with ILNA published on Wednesday, Rowlands said that economic pressure on Iran has made the country distance from the United States and Europe and instead decide to strengthen cooperation with China which will end in empowerment of Iran in the region.

