Over 100 tourism projects worth $83m underway in southeastern Iran

TEHRAN- A total of 119 tourism projects, worth 3.5 trillion rials (over $83 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials) are underway in southeastern Kerman province, CHTN reported.

Parts of the projects are scheduled to be completed by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2021) and the rest will come on stream in the near future, provincial tourism chief Fereydun Fa’ali said on Sunday.

Hotels, guest houses, eco-lodge units, and recreation centers are among the projects which are being implemented in close collaboration with the private sector, the official added.

He also noted that tourism could be one of the sources of income for the province if its capacities are utilized and the necessary investment is made.

Implementation of such projects could attract more tourists to the province and create more job opportunities for people, he noted.

The big and sprawling Kerman province has been a cultural melting pot since antiquity, blending Persians with subcontinental tribe dwellers. It is home to myriad historical sites and scenic landscapes such as Bazaar-e Sartasari, Jabalieh Dome, Ganjali Khan Bathhouse, Malek Jameh Mosque, and Shahdad Desert to name a few.

