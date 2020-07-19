“Cycle” wins Silver Nib at Romanian screenwriting contest

TEHRAN – “Cycle” written by Iman Davari from Iran won the Silver Nib at the Let’s Make It! Screenwriting Contest in Romania on Friday, the organizers announced.

The script was competing in the Short-Short Film Screenplay category.

The Golden Nib Award in this section was given to “What Can It Be?” written by Casey Hagaman.

856 screenplays were submitted to the secretariat of the 4th edition of the festival.

“Adam & Eve” written by Alexis Williams won the Grand Prize this year. Based on the festival rules, the organizers usually support the grand winner for production. However, Williams refused to accept their support.

As a consequence, the support was instead allocated to “What Can It Be?” written by Hagaman and it will be produced before the end of 2021

Photo: A logo of the Let’s Make It! Screenwriting Contest.

