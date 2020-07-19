U.S. has lost its credibility: Chicago University professor

TEHRAN - Ronald Grigor Suny, a professor at the University of Chicago, has said that the United States has lost its influence and credibility.

The U.S. has turned back on its allies and has lost its credibility and influence, Suny told ILNA in an interview published on Sunday.

According to a translation of his remarks, the professor said powerful and important countries such as Iran, China and Russia are countering the U.S. unilateral acts.

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said last week that the United States has discredited and isolated itself by quitting the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the JCPOA.

“By quitting the JCPOA, the consequences of which cannot be compared to withdrawal from other international agreements, the United States discredited itself and made itself isolated,” Rabiei said during a press conference.

Peter Jenkins, a former British ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency, has said that the United States has gained no benefit by withdrawing from the JCPOA.

Jenkins told IRNA that the U.S. lost its soft power after pullout from the international agreement.

Matt Duss, a foreign policy advisor to Bernie Sanders, has said that Donald Trump’s Iran policy has isolated the United States.

“Bush’s Iraq policy isolated the US, massively boosted our adversaries, and caused enormous human suffering.

Trump’s Iran policy has isolated the US, massively boosted our adversaries, and caused enormous human suffering.

Maybe it’s time to stop letting neocons write policy,” Duss tweeted on July 12.

Edward Corrigan, an international lawyer and analyst from Canada, told the Tehran Times in an interview published on July 10, that the power of the United States is declining in the world, and Europeans are taking steps “to separate themselves from the Americans economically and politically.”

