Taliban has no office in Iran: Araghchi

TEHRAN - Deputy Iranian Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi has said that the Taliban has no office in Iran.

In an interview with TOLOnews, Araghchi said that the Taliban may have “Mashhad council”, however it is out of question in Iran’s view, IRNA reported on Sunday.

“It is a reality that the United States considers itself Afghanistan’s ally and has also held talks with the Taliban on the future of Afghanistan,” he added.

He also said it has been for several years since Iran started contacts with the Taliban.

“As we have had contacts with all groups, we also contacted them [Taliban] and listened to their views and expressed our own views,” the top diplomat pointed out.

He added, “All are aware who created the Taliban and supported it and who is now holding talks with them and making a deal with them. This is a clear reality that the United States considers itself an ally of Afghanistan and has also negotiated with the Taliban and reached agreement with them. We have no such relations with the Taliban.”

Araghchi visited Kabul on Wednesday. He headed a high-ranking delegation to follow up the agreements reached during a visit by Hanif Atmar, Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister, to Tehran on June 21-22.

