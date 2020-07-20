Persian Restaurants in Alabama

According to PersianRestaurant.org, The idea of selling food for profit existed during the earliest civilizations. Throughout history, people have been eating outside of the home for millennia, buying a quick snack from a street vendor or taking a travel break at a roadside inn for a bowl of stew and a pint of mead.

The middle Ages and Renaissance period saw the emergence of the tavern and inn in Europe, precursors to the modern restaurant. Often located on the side of a road, they offered food and shelter to travelers.

The word restaurant comes from the French verb “restaurer” which means ‘restore to a former state’. It’s believed that a soup salesman named Boulanger opened the first modern restaurant 250 years ago in Paris. The White Horse Tavern first opened in 1673, over 346 years ago, making it the oldest restaurant (and bar/tavern) in America. It is also recognized as the 10th oldest restaurant still operating in the world.

Alabama

Alabama is one of the 50 states in the US, located in the southeastern United States between Mississippi and Georgia. Spanish explorers arrived at Mobile Bay in 1519. In 1540, the territory was visited by explorer Hernando de Soto. The first permanent European settlement in Alabama was founded by the French at Fort Louis de la Mobile in 1702. Alabama was established as a separate territory in 1817 and became a state in 1819. The first capital city was Huntsville. The capital later moved to other cities including Cahaba and Tuscaloosa before finally moving permanently to Montgomery in 1846.

Alabama is known as the Yellowhammer state after the state bird, the Heart of Dixie, and the Cotton State, but it has not designated an official nickname. It was the first state to recognize Christmas as an official holiday. About 70 percent of Alabama is covered in forests, so it’s no wonder the state is known for its timber. Alabama’s vast forests would cover Rhode Island, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It is also the biggest supplier of iron and steel in the United States. NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center is located in Huntsville, Alabama. Marshall contains laboratories and testing facilities, as well as one of the greatest collections of rockets and space memorabilia in the world.

Alabama cities

Major and important cities in Alabama consists of:

· Alexander City, Andalusia, Anniston, Athens, Atmore, Auburn, Bessemer, Birmingham, Chickasaw, Clanton, Cullman, Decatur, Demopolis, Dothan, Enterprise, Eufaula, Florence, Fort Payne, Gadsden, Greenville, Guntersville, Huntsville, Jasper, Marion, Mobile, Montgomery, Opelika, Ozark, Phenix City, Prichard, Scottsboro, Selma, Sheffield, Sylacauga, Talladega, Troy, Tuscaloosa, Tuscumbia, Tuskegee.

Source: www.persianrestaurant.org - Home of Persian Restaurants