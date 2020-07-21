Documentary to promote ancient city of Belad Shapur

TEHRAN- Iranian director and producer Omid Abdollahi has made a documentary on the ancient city of Belad Shapur, known by its current name, Dehdasht, in the southwestern Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, CHTN reported.

The documentary, which is produced in three languages of English, German and Persian, aims at introducing the ancient city as one of the tourist attractions and travel destinations for domestic and foreign tourists, Abdollahi said on Monday.

The city, which is one of the top tourist sites of the province, was inscribed on the National Heritage List in 1985.

The documentary was filmed in about nine months and it is scheduled to be broadcast from different channels of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Abdollahi added.

He also noted that the 55-minute documentary tries to depict the tourism potential of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad’s historical and natural sites by showing different and lesser-known areas of the province.

Belad Shapur was built at the time of Shapur I, also known as Shapur the Great, (reigned 241 CE–272), the second king of the Sassanid Dynasty.

Despite all the destruction that took place in this historical city in different eras, with an area of more than 45 hectares, it is currently considered as one of the largest historical structures in the country in terms of size and number of historical buildings.

ABU/MG